you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TPG, Etihad Airways interested in bidding for Jet Airways: Report

The Abu Dhabi-based airline may seek an additional 37 percent stake in Jet which will take its stake to 49 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Etihad Airways has shown interest in bidding for Jet Airways and has already approached the State Bank of India-led consortium for the same, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline may seek an additional 37 percent stake in Jet which will take its stake to 49 percent, sources said on condition of anonymity. Etihad currently has a 24 percent stake which will fall to 12 percent after lenders take up a majority stake in the airline.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

American investment firm TPG is also interested in the cash-strapped airline, said the sources. It may make its bid with a partner fund. TPG had also shown interest in a stake in JetPrivilege in 2018.

On March 25, Jet Airways Founder and Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board, surrendering control after pressure from lenders amid the deepening debt crisis at the airline. The airline was unable to pay its staff and lessors for months, which resulted in the grounding of over half of its fleet.

The NIIF or National Infrastructure Investment Fund was expected to acquire nearly 20 percent stake in Jet Airways according to the first resolution plan. It could still consider buying a stake in the airline along with a strategic player, the sources added. The Tata Group has not approached the lenders.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had said bids will be invited till April 9 and final bids are expected by April 30. SBI is confident of getting a new investor for Jet by May 31.  The airline has over Rs 8,000 crore in debt and is looking for urgent cash to pay its staff and retrieve its fleet.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jet Airways #TPG

