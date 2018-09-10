App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Toyota to restart all domestic assembly lines by Thursday after Hokkaido quake

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Toyota Motor Corp said it would resume operations at its domestic assembly plants by Thursday as a transmission plant in Hokkaido was poised to restart production following last week's earthquake.

A Toyota spokeswoman said partial production would resume on Tuesday at some plants including those near the company's headquarters in Aichi Prefecture and those operated by Toyota Auto Body. Operations would resume at the remaining plants on Thursday.

The automaker had suspended production on Monday at all 16 plants which manufacture the brand's vehicles as it assessed the supply chain impact of a stoppage at a transmission plant in Hokkaido operated by Toyota Motor Hokkaido, a wholly owned subsidiary which supplies Toyota assembly plants at home and abroad.
tags #Auto #Business #Technology #Toyota Motor Corp #World News

