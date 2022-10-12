English
    Production will be stopped at Maiden Pharma, says Haryana minister

    The move comes a day after the Haryana state drugs controller found serious violations of norms by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which is facing scrutiny after the death of 66 children in The Gambia was linked to its cough syrups

    October 12, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST
    Maiden Pharmaceuticals

    Maiden Pharmaceuticals

    Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals, under fire for selling “contaminated” cough syrups linked to the death of 66 children in The Gambia, will stop production after serious lapses were found at its facility in Sonepat, state’s health minister Anil Vij said on October 12.

    "Samples of 3 drugs mentioned by WHO of Sonepat's pharmaceuticals company were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet, action will be taken after that," the minister said.

    "However, after the Central and Haryana State drug depts conducted a joint inspection, around 12 flaws were found, keeping which in mind, it's been decided that the total production shall be stopped; notice given."

    The move comes a day after the Haryana state drugs controller found serious violations of norms by Maiden Pharma and unearthed multiple discrepancies at its manufacturing facility in Sonepat.

    In a five-page note, accessed by Moneycontrol, Haryana state drugs officials listed 12 contraventions.

    In a show-cause notice issued to the company on October 7, the state drugs controller alleged that the firm didn’t do quality-testing of raw materials used in the manufacturing of the controversial cough syrups.

    The four cough syrups linked to the deaths in the West African nation are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

    None of these syrups are sold in India but several of its other products, many of which are used to treat children, are available in the country.

    The company’s website says that it makes life-saving drugs, antibiotics and anti-allergics along with 15 cough and cold products. It also manufactures drugs for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

     
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 11:02 am
