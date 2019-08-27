Torrent Power seeks LNG cargo for October delivery: Sources

The utility is seeking the cargo for delivery into Dahej terminal over the October 7-11 period.
India's Torrent Power is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in October, two industry sources said on August 27.
The utility is seeking the cargo for delivery into Dahej terminal over the October 7-11 period, they said.Offers are due by August 27 and are to remain valid for a day, one of the sources said.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 03:20 pm