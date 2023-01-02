 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Torrent Power may buy ReNew Energy’s 1.1 GW capacity for $1.2 billion: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

According to the report, the company is in talks to seal the deal amounting to $1.2 billion and has submitted a non-binding provide (NBO) for ReNew’s photo voltaic and wind energy belongings of 350 megawatts (MW) and 750MW, respectively, at a fairness worth of around $450 million.

Ahmedabad-based energy and power company, Torrent Power is likely to buy clean energy initiatives totalling 1.1 gigawatts (GW) from ReNew Energy Global Plc

Ahmedabad-based energy company Torrent Power is likely to buy clean energy initiatives totalling 1.1 gigawatts (GW) from ReNew Energy Global Plc.

According to a report by Mint, the company is in talks to seal the deal amounting to $1.2 billion and has submitted a non-binding provide (NBO) for ReNew’s photo voltaic and wind energy belongings of 350 megawatts (MW) and 750MW, respectively, at a fairness worth of around $450 million.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

“No sell-side financial institution has been appointed for this transaction by ReNew. The talks over valuation are underway between Torrent and ReNew,” the Mint report stated, citing people aware of the matter.

Moneycontrol had reported in September that Torrent Power was in fray to acquire Vector Green Energy, the Indian renewable energy platform of US private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) that was lastly purchased by Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

In February last year, Torrent Power entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Blue Daimond Properties Private Limited and Balrampur Chini Mills Limited, the sellers, to acquire 100 percent equity share capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects Private Limited, the SPV, for Rs 163 crore.