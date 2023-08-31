Torrent Pharma likely submitted non-binding bid to acquire stake in Cipla

On July 27, 2023, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Cipla's promoters were in talks with private equity firms like Blackstone and BPEA EQT to explore a stake sale.

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharma has likely submitted a non-binding bid to acquire stake of promoters of pharmaceutical giant Cipla, CNBC-TV18 reported on August 31 citing sources.

Torrent Pharma is scheduled to decide on a binding offer in the coming weeks. According to the news report, the company is also holding talks with three to four private equity companies and foreign institutions as it considers several funding options for the offer.

The news report also mentioned Torrent Pharma and Cipla have been contacted for their statements and a reply is currently pending.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

On July 27, 2023, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Cipla's promoters were in talks with private equity firms like Blackstone and BPEA EQT to explore a stake sale. The people in the know of the deal also mentioned that with the second generation promoters, YK Hamied and MK Hamied, Chairman & Vice Chairman Cipla, respectively being octogenarians and Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, being the only member from the second generation to lead Cipla, the company needs a clear road map on succession.

A recent newspaper report said Torrent wants to take control of the Hamied family’s stake in Cipla that is more than double (2.3x) its FY23 consolidated revenue, 2.3 times its profit, and 1.46 times its present market value.

More importantly, the competition for buying out the Hamied family's stake in Cipla also includes Blackstone, the largest buyout fund, and Baring PE Asia-EQT.

If the Torrent deal comes to fruition, it would eventually lead to the creation of India’s second biggest pharmaceutical company after Sun Pharma by revenue.

In the trading session on August 31 on the NSE, Cipla's scrip settled at Rs 1257.60 apiece, which was 1.74 percent higher as against the previous day's close. And, Torrent Pharma's stock was down 5.74 percent from the previous day's close at Rs 1842.50.