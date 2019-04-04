App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top execs of SBI, Jet Airways at civil aviation ministry, efforts on to save airline

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube are meeting officials at Civil Aviation Ministry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A flurry of meetings is on at the office of Ministry of Civil Aviation, as efforts are being made to rescue distressed airline Jet Airways.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar is expected to meet Civil Aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola. Later, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube will brief Kharola.

The two may brief the media later on April 4.

The meetings take place, even as insiders warn that the airline is in its "last hours," and urgently needs fund infusion. While there is talk that the first tranche of the promised Rs 1,500-crore funding from banks has arrived at Jet, neither side has commented on it yet. Executives in the industry added that a second tranche could be transferred on April 5.

related news

The meetings also happen a day after former Chairman Naresh Goyal said he has signed on the "dotted lines" to ensure the lenders transfer emergency funds to the company.

He said: "In extending my fullest respectful cooperation to the consortium of Indian lenders, I have agreed to each and every term and condition laid down by then in a timely manner."

In a sign of its deteriorating condition, the airline deferred March salary payment to its 16,000 employees. Until now, it had delayed payments only to its pilots, engineers and senior management. Pilots have threatened to go on a strike on April 15, if their dues are not cleared.

Jet Airways fleet has also reduced considerably, and the airline is now flying just 26 aircraft.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Raul Jimenez: Wolves sign Benfica striker for club record £30 Million

Sharad Pawar Delivers a Stern Warning: Don't Mess With Me

SC Reserves Verdict Whether Apex Court, CJI's Office are Public Author ...

India Given Information on Myanmar Army's Crackdown Against North East ...

This Restaurant Serving Indian Food is Named After a Popular Adult Web ...

Jaitley Defends Electoral Bonds, Ask Opponents to Suggest Alternatives

In New Avengers Endgame Photo, Tony Stark is Giving Out Internship Cer ...

DMK, If Voted to Power, Will Probe Mystery Over Jayalalitha's Death: M ...

Hours After Lending a Helping Hand to Injured Scribes in Wayanad, Rahu ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 11,600 post RBI policy de ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP maintains safe distance even as hardline ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo, starts shooting for the fi ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.