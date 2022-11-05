 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 5: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain as global crypto mcap jumps

Moneycontrol News
Nov 05, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 38.58 percent, down 0.10 percent over the last day

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 5 as the global crypto market gained 5.55 percent percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours plunged 45.73 percent to $116.37 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.57 billion, which is 6.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $105.95 billion, which is 91.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 38.58 percent, down 0.10 percent over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Binance Holding Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Zhao “CZ” Changpeng said India’s onerous taxes on cryptocurrency transactions will probably “kill the industry” there.

“India has high tax which is probably going to kill the industry,” Zhao said in livestreamed remarks during panel at a fintech conference in Singapore on Thursday.

As of 7:54 am on November 5, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 18,14,641 4.5%
Ethereum 1,40,000 5.82%
Tether 86.07 -0.6%
Cardano 36.05 3.92%
Binance Coin 29,800 1.57%
XRP 42.90 9.69%
Polkadot 599.10 6.22%
Dogecoin 11.00 7.84%
TAGS: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #crypto prices today #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
first published: Nov 5, 2022 08:16 am
