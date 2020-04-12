App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Top 10 firms add over Rs 4 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL sparkles

During the last holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rallied 3,568.67 points or 12.93 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping Rs 4,04,068.05 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank leading the gains.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed Rs 89,383.67 crore to Rs 7,72,883.49 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation soared Rs 60,754.82 crore to reach Rs 5,06,820.17 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 47,485.86 crore to Rs 5,13,695.88 crore.

Close

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 41,839.09 crore to Rs 6,62,633.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 36,352.48 crore to Rs 2,21,789.30 crore.

related news

Bharti Airtel added Rs 35,515.68 crore to stand at Rs 2,66,804.03 crore and HDFC witnessed a rise of Rs 35,082.62 crore to Rs 2,94,785.84 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 26,162.54 crore to Rs 2,44,183.72 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 22,210.65 crore to reach Rs 2,71,553.37 crore.

Likewise, ITC added Rs 9,280.64 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,27,836.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the lead position, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 10:17 am

tags #HDFC Bank #Reliance Industries Limited #RIL

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.