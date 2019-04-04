Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

The list was compiled on parameters such as: interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 According to LinkedIn, these are the best workplaces for Indians. The list was compiled on parameters such as interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand and employee retention. Read on to find out where India wants to work (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 10. Reliance Industries Limited | Industry: Oil & Energy | Workforce in India: 29,500 | Top offices in India: Mumbai, Jamnagar, New Delhi | Primary engagements: Operations, Business analyst, Engineering.* (Image: Reuters) 3/11 9. Alphabet Inc. | Industry: Technology | Workforce in India: 98,000 | Top offices in India: New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru | Primary engagements: Marketing, Engineering, Media and communications. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 8. Zomato Consumer services | Industry: Technology | Workforce in India: 4,000| Top offices in India: New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai | Primary engagements: Sales, Marketing, Business development, Operations. 5/11 7. Tata Consultancy Services | Industry: Information technology and Services | Workforce in India: 417,900 | Top offices in India: Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru | Primary engagements: Operations, Engineering, Information technology. (Image: PTI) 6/11 6. Swiggy | Industry: Technology | Workforce in India: 6,000 | Top offices in India: Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru | Primary engagements: Data mining, Market study, Market analysis, Information Technology. 7/11 5. Uber | Industry: Technology | Workforce in India: 1,700 | Top offices in India: Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad | Primary engagements: Business development, Engineering, Operations. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 4. One97 Communications| Industry: Technology | Workforce in India: 7,200 | Top offices in India: Mumbai, Noida, New Delhi | Primary engagements: Sales, Information technology, Engineering. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3. Oyo | Industry: Hospitality | Workforce in India: 7,000 | Top offices in India: Gurugram, Bengaluru, New Delhi | Primary engagements: Business development, Sales, Operations. (Image: PTI) 10/11 2. Amazon | Industry: E-commerce | Workforce in India: 50,000 | Top offices in India: Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru | Primary engagements: Customer support, Operations, Engineering. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1. Flipkart (Walmart) | Industry: E-commerce | Workforce in India: 13,900 | Top offices in India: Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru | Primary engagements: Product management, Engineering, Education. (Image: Reuters) [*Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.] First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:26 am