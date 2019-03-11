Tokyo court denies Carlos Ghosn's request to attend Nissan board meeting: Report

A Tokyo court denied former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn's request to attend the automaker's board meeting this week, days after he was released from detention on a $9 million bail, national broadcaster NHK reported on March 11.

Ghosn, who was detained for more than 100 days, applied to the Tokyo District Court for permission to attend March 12 board meeting, as required under bail conditions, his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters.

He faces charges of under-reporting his salary by about $82 million over nearly a decade - charges he has called "meritless".