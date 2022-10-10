Titan's focus is on growing sales, gaining competitive advantage: MD CK Venkataraman

Titan Company is focusing more on growing sales and gaining a competitive advantage in each of its businesses rather than only focusing on profitability, said managing director (MD) CK Venkataraman.

"Our focus is rather more on sales growth ... gaining more competitive advantage in each of the businesses....and worrying less about the profitability suddenly in FY23", he said in an interview with CNBCTV18.

Venkataraman also talked about the strong growth numbers posted by the jewellery and watchmaker firm and said that the number of orders placed by jewellers in the September quarter has shown strong upbeat momentum.

Last week, shares of Titan rose after the company reported strong growth in sales for the September quarter. “The Company witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18% year-on-year," Titan said in a regulatory filing.

The MD said the company is leading a customer-oriented approach to building its products. "Whatever Titan is doing, it is doing to be at the forefront ... Titan thinks about customers and conveniences for customers or solutions, and builds products upwards," the MD added.

Also read: Titan shares jump on strong Q2 growth, analysts maintain their bullish stance

Talking about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Venkataraman said he has fond memories of the late investor who actually believed in the fundamentals of Titan.

"Rakesh (Jhunjhunwala) believed so much in the fundamentals of Titan company and finally his belief sort of proved right...the fundamentals of Titan continue to be as strong, if not stronger," he said.

Also read: THE RJ ARCHIVES

Further, Venkataraman mentioned that launching Titan's jewellery retailer CaratLane was a 'fabulous decision' that the firm took in 2015 as the company's market share in the jewellery business has increased from 4-5 percent to nearly 6-7 percent in recent months.

The MD expects the company's market share in the jewellery business to go up to nearly 10 percent in the timeframe of two to three years.

He believes that jewellery by Titan's Tanishq brand is purchased mainly on customer loyalty and exceptional in-store customer experience.

"Today, Tanishq is bought for brand and design, data and purity, and also for exceptional customer experience and relationships in the store," Venkataraman explained. "So while many other companies are big and well known on some of these parameters, they are distant from us."