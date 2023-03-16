Titan stock gains on optimism around eyewear industry after Lenskart-ADIA deal

Titan Company gained as much as 3% in intra-day trade amidst rising optimism around the eyewear industry after Lenksart’s latest $500 million fundraise.

The eyewear unicorn raised $500 million for a 10% stake from Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), valuing the company at $4.5 billion. The investment will be a mixture of primary and secondary transactions, making ADIA one of the largest shareholders in the eyewear retailer.

Upon completion, Lenskart will have cumulatively raised nearly $750 million in the last 12 months.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Street and analysts would start ascribing value to Titan’s eyewear business any time soon or not.

Moneycontrol News