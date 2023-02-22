 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan has designs for Zoya jewellery in the luxury segment

Pavan Lall
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

The plan is to add stores, increase revenue, and enter international markets.

The Tata-backed company reported revenue of Rs 200 crore for Zoya for the past nine months, its highest ever.

Having become a dominant player in India’s jewellery market with Tanishq, Titan is now looking to capture the opportunity in the luxury segment with Zoya, its premium brand.

In the past decade, a handful of high-end luxury jewellers such as Amrapali, Viren Bhagat and Hazoorilal Jewellers have essentially been one- or two-location companies or those catering to a local customer base with ethnic designs and Indian sensibilities.

If there was one Indian jeweller who went about building a brand with both scale and international designer sensibilities, it was Nirav Modi, but his operation imploded when it was discovered he had allegedly been funding his business fraudulently. His uncle Mehul Choksi tried to do the same in the Indian context with ethnic designs, but Gitanjali Gems also failed for the same reasons.

As Tanishq plans a major entry in the US, opening stores in Houston, Dallas, and Chicago in the next 12 months, Zoya itself will automatically get visibility, after which the momentum will build, said Titan managing director CK Venkataraman.