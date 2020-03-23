Tired of pressing buttons to operate appliances? Panasonic has a solution

During a hot summer day, you will have to come back from work, switch on the air conditioner (AC) and wait for the room to cool down. What if you could instruct your AC to switch on even when you are a few minutes away from home?

Consumer durables player Panasonic has launched a slew of products through its entry into the Connected Living Solutions with the launch of its Internet of Things and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled platform ‘Miraie’.

This platform will enable connectivity across all Panasonic devices and will aims at making products more intelligent.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Office, Panasonic India Innovation Centre, said that the company wanted to bring in the concept of connected homes into India and bring seamless connectivity for users.

"We have started with our connected ACs, smart doorbells and smart plugs/switches. Our aim is to keep the cost of ownership low," he said.

The AC for instance, will understand the user profile and gradually make the product smarter. For instance, when you are 10-15 minutes away from hope, an application will ask if you would want your home AC to be switched on.

Once the user details are updated, the app itself will control the AC. Here, the AC temperature would start at a high setting and then move to a lower setting once the night progresses. It will also auto adjust according to the weather and humidity in a given location.

Misra said that since the company wanted the cost of ownership to be low, the price of the product has been fixed at Rs 35,999. The cost of a split AC that is non-connected and non-smart ranges between Rs 35,000-40,000 in India.

With respect to the user segment, Misra explained that as per their market research individuals in the age group of 25-45 years with disposable income of Rs 70,000-80,000 want to invest in IoT devices over the next six months. Hence, these products would be offered to such individuals.

In the next phase, the company is looking to launch smart refrigerators and washing machines in June/July 2020. This will be followed by products like televisions, water heaters and lighting solutions.

The platform also leverages Google's Voice Assistant and Amazon's Alexa technology to offer hands-free operations and control devices with voice commands. The Miraie App also offers e-warranty wherein all warranty services and annual maintenance contracts are stored digitally for all products and consumers gets notified if there is change in any status.

Further, through Panasonic Life Solutions, a product called Vetaar has been launched that will help customers automate their homes through smart sockets, switches and sensors can communicate with each other.

Once the smart sockets are installed, appliances can be controlled from anywhere and can be scheduled as per your needs. For instance, you can set your preference on your geyser and switch on from your bed itself.