Tips Industries eyes overseas market, bets on regional segment; Bengali music to be in focus

Representative image.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Music company Tips Industries which recently tied up with Sony Music Publishing is expanding its presence in the international market.

For the music publishing business, the company does it through Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) in India and was looking for a partner for overseas markets.

"We were looking for a bigger partner and Sony has 200 offices worldwide. We were talking since last year for this collaboration," Kumar Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director, Tips Industries, told Moneycontrol.

He noted that the publishing business contributes 10 percent to the company's overall revenues. "Out of this 10 percent, 10 to 20 percent will come from overseas markets. Sony will also get more opportunity as it can use our music for synchronisation rights. Sony can pitch Tips Industries' library to anyone internationally. It (Sony) can do the business and get some commission and the rest comes to Tips," he said.

Synchronisation rights refer to the use of recorded music in advertising, film, games and TV.

The company is looking to release 700-800 songs in FY24. "We have acquired (music of) films like PS I and II, and Freddy. We are also recreating our old songs. Three years back we were not making so much new content. But last year we scaled up our content. So, we will maintain a similar song content pipeline for FY24. Our target is to acquire one big film every quarter," the chairman said.

The company released a total of 896 songs in FY23 and 240 songs in the fourth quarter.

He added that the regional segment is contributing significantly to the company's overall revenues. He expects it to contribute 7-10 percent of the company's topline. "One language which is yet to exploit is Bengali and maybe this or next year we will start scaling this up," he said.

Taurani added that looking at the growth in the music industry he expects growth momentum to continue.

"From the last 2-3 years, we have estimated that 30 percent topline growth is achievable along with 15-20 percent bottom line growth. Our 90s music repertoire is getting a lot of traction across TV and music streaming platforms. Next year (FY24), 30 percent bottom line growth is achievable," he said.

The company reported a 38 percent growth in revenues in FY23 at Rs 186.8 crore from Rs 135.6 crore in FY22.