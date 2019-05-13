App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Timely NCLT resolutions key to exit PCA framework by September: IOB head R Subramaniakumar

Delay in NCLT decisions have taken a toll on lenders as they are required to set aside higher provisioning as time passes.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
It has been three-and-a-half years since the state-owned Indian Overseas Bank was put under RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

The man in charge- R Subramaniakumar, who is set to retire on June 30, 2019, wants to make sure that the bank stays on track to shed the PCA tag by second quarter of this financial year. While the bank is focusing on higher cash recoveries, resolution of cases under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is key for its revival, he said.

"We are confident of coming out of PCA, depending upon the recoveries from NCLT," said Subramaniakumar, adding that the bank's slippages are under control and the asset quality woes have bottomed out. Subramaniakumar joined the bank as Executive Director in September 2016 and was elevated to the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in May 2017.

In January-March, IOB reported a fall in net NPA ratio to 10.81 percent, from 15.33 percent in the same period last year. As per regulatory norms, a lender's net NPA ratio should be below 9 percent to keep out of PCA framework. Its cash recoveries also improved to Rs 3673 crore in 2018-19, from Rs 1105 crore in the previous financial year.

Delay in NCLT decisions have taken a toll on lenders as they are required to set aside higher provisioning as time passes. Currently, IOB has Rs 18,154 crore under NCLT, of which, the bank expects Rs 6299 crore worth of cases to be resolved this year.

"In fact, we believe Rs 2000 crore will be released in April-June quarter. The net NPA ratio will come down considerably and we will be able to exit the PCA in one or two quarters ahead," Subramaniakumar said, referring to cases where approval by the Committee of Creditors is in place and those awaiting the final order from NCLT like Bhushan Power and Steel.

A bank's sound capital adequacy is also an important parameter under PCA. IOB's capital adequacy ratio has improved to 10.21 percent at the end of March 2019, from 9.25 percent a year ago, after the government infused Rs 3806 crore in February. This year, the bank plans to raise additional equity along with Rs 1500 crore via Tier-II bonds. "We are in touch with the investors," he said, adding that there will be better response from the market once the bank exits the PCA framework and the balance sheet grows stronger.

IOB also plans to realize Rs 850 crore via sale of non-core assets this financial year. It has identified 32 properties including those in Singapore and Hong Kong for the purpose. In 2018-19, the bank sold one domestic and five overseas properties for Rs 129 crore that helped shore up capital.

Since March 2015, the bank cut its employee strength from 32,000 to 26,000 and reduced loss-making branches from 22 percent to 4.79 percent of its network. The bank aims to take the number of loss-making branches to 1-1.5 percent of its network this year.
First Published on May 13, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IOB

