Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 09:50 PM IST

TikTok introduces Family Safety Mode to put more control in the hands of parents

It is worth noting that these features were already available on the app. However, the big difference being is that the new Family Safety Mode puts control in the hands of parents and guardians rather than the users themselves.

Carlsen Martin

TikTok has grown its users base exponentially in the last year, making it one of the most popular apps of 2019. Considering a massive chunk of TikTok users are teenagers and young adults, TikTok has decided to give parents more control over how long their kids can spend on the app.

TikTok is rolling out the 'Family Safety Mode' that will allow parents to monitor their children's activities on the platform. The mode is aimed at helping parents set limits on the time their children spend on the app.

In a TikTok blog post, Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety, EMEA at TikTok, wrote, "As part of our commitment to safety, the wellbeing of our users is incredibly important to us. We want people to have fun on TikTok, but it's also important for our community to look after their wellbeing, which means having a healthy relationship with online apps and services."

Close

The suite of features includes a limit on direct messages, a restrict mode that limits the appearance of inappropriate content and screen-time management controls.

Keenan further added, "We will keep introducing ways to keep our community safe so they can stay focused on what matters to them – creating, sharing, and enjoying the creativity of TikTok's community."

It is worth noting that these features were already available on the app. However, the big difference being is that the new Family Safety Mode puts control in the hands of parents and guardians rather than the users themselves.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 09:50 pm

