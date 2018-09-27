Tightening costs as mild summers, weak rupee, customs hike make it a tough year, says Blue Star MD

Air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star which has completed 75 years in business is now looking at tightening costs to deal with tough market conditions. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vir S Advani, Managing Director, Blue Star said factors like unseasonal rains, rupee depreciation and increases in customs duty have impacted the market.

Excerpts:

Q: Since the company has completed 75 years of operations, will you be making an entry into new lines of business?

A: We will have a slew of platinum jubilee special products, in categories like air conditioners, water coolers and water purifiers.

As far as our new product lines are concerned, our engineering facility management business is picking up well. This segment involves dealing with large industrial and commercial spaces and taking over the operations and maintenance of all the services in the building.

Now, we are an end-to-end service provider for the entire lifecycle of a building or a large industrial space from design through its entire life. Similarly, our water purifier business that we entered about two years ago is picking up pace.

Q: The air-conditioning market is facing challenges from the rupee depreciation, high goods and services tax rate and now the increase in customs duty. What will be the impact?

A: The room air-conditioner business and refrigeration businesses were hit by the impact by poor summers and the rupee depreciation. Going forward, this will hit us harder. Added to this is the customs duty hike. But this was expected.

We will now be looking at building our indigenisation programme to manufacture locally, though it is taking some time. While we are better placed than others, we will be impacted in the short-term. But after about 12 months, our indigenisation will be complete.

Q: But the GST Council has also refused to slash rates from 28 percent to 18 percent for air-conditioners. Is that a dampener?

A: We believe that air-conditioners are essential products in India and can no longer be categorised as luxury goods. But we need to make it more affordable since there is an inherent latent demand.

I believe that the annual growth rate of 10 percent won’t be a problem for the company. But for 20 percent plus growth, we need to look at alternatives.

Q: Will the thrust be on manufacturing locally?

A: We will start expanding two factories and will also begin a green-field project in Sri City next year. With this capacity, we should be comfortable for the next three to four years. From a volume point of view, we need more capacity in deep-freezers.

Q: Is the residential segment seeing a higher growth in the air-conditioning space?

A: For us, residential air conditioners are almost 65 percent and the rest is commercial. The uptick in the commercial segment has been relatively slow over the past five years. But even there we are seeing mid-market and mid-sized real estate picking up. These include shops, showrooms, car dealership as well as small shopping centres.

Q: The air-conditioning market saw a de-growth in the summer. Do you expect this to drag on to the festive season as well?

A: This year till June, the industry would have de-grown by 10 percent, we saw a de-growth of 5 percent. This was primarily due to the early monsoons and thunderstorms that impacted AC sales.

We are hopeful of a better demand because it is a longer festive season. In Kerala, there were no sales during Onam due to the floods. But customers will realise that prices will go up again and that will drive buying decisions.

Q: Will there be another round of price increases by the company?

A: We will be raising prices from October 1 onwards due to the dollar movement against the rupee. In January and February 2019, as the inventory builds up, we will definitely need to move prices up due to the rupee further depreciating as well as to deal with the customs duty hike.

Q: Is the market getting tougher? How will you deal with the situation?

A: It is going a tough year due to the poor summer. The customs duty and rupee depreciation will shake things up.

We have tightened up costs, are controlling recruitments and variable expenses because we don’t want to spend far ahead. We have to see how the festive season pans out but there is still some uncertainty. Further, margins are also a challenge because pricing in the Indian market is tough. Also, we will conserve capital because our working capital is stretched due to the high inventory levels currently.

Q: Will you be looking at entering other segments in the white goods space?

A: We are not looking at other consumer durables categories. The white goods market is already crowded and has several brands.

We want to focus on the water purifier space and get it right. As the per capita income of Indians goes up, there will be a different purchase behaviour and there will be demand for products related to air, food and water.