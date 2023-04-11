 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tiger Global offloads Delhivery's shares for Rs 388 crore

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 330 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 387.87 crore.

Tiger Global Management on Tuesday offloaded shares worth Rs 388 crore of supply chain player Delhivery through an open market transaction.

Internet Fund III Pte, a fund managed by US-based private equity firm Tiger Global Management, sold the shares of Delhivery.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Internet Fund III Pte offloaded more than 1.17 crore shares amounting to 1.6 percent stake in the company.

