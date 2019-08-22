App
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp files complaint over Brussels' veto against Tata Steel JV

The complaint, seen as a symbolic move, comes after the European Commission on June 11 vetoed the plans, which would have created Europe's second-biggest steelmaker, fearing it would overly hurt competition.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Thyssenkrupp on August 22 said it is filing a complaint with Europe's general court to dispute an antitrust decision to block a planned joint venture with Tata Steel.

The complaint, seen as a symbolic move, comes after the European Commission on June 11 vetoed the plans, which would have created Europe's second-biggest steelmaker, fearing it would overly hurt competition.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Companies #Tata Steel #Thyssenkrupp

