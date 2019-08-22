Thyssenkrupp files complaint over Brussels' veto against Tata Steel JV

The complaint, seen as a symbolic move, comes after the European Commission on June 11 vetoed the plans, which would have created Europe's second-biggest steelmaker, fearing it would overly hurt competition.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:21 pm