Thomas Flack likely to head Tata Motors’ ambitious lithium-ion battery company: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Flack is an MBA in marketing from Michigan State University and brings with him a global experience of over 30 years in purchase having last worked with Ford Motor Company in the US and China.

Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has picked Thomas Flack, president and chief purchase officer (CPO) of Tata Motors, as the CEO-designate of the group's ambitious lithium-ion battery company.

The company will soon begin commercial production and Flack will helm the Sanand-based project due to his huge experience in component sourcing and supply chain, a report in Economic Times quoting officials claimed.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In May 2017, Tata Motors roped in Flack - a global automotive veteran and the former global purchasing director at Ford Motor Company - to bolster the management’s procuring strength.