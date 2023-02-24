English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Thomas Flack likely to head Tata Motors’ ambitious lithium-ion battery company: Report

    Flack is an MBA in marketing from Michigan State University and brings with him a global experience of over 30 years in purchase having last worked with Ford Motor Company in the US and China.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
    Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

    Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

    Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has picked Thomas Flack, president and chief purchase officer (CPO) of Tata Motors, as the CEO-designate of the group's ambitious lithium-ion battery company.

    The company will soon begin commercial production and Flack will helm the Sanand-based project due to his huge experience in component sourcing and supply chain, a report in Economic Times quoting officials claimed.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    In May 2017, Tata Motors roped in Flack - a global automotive veteran and the former global purchasing director at Ford Motor Company - to bolster the management’s procuring strength.

    Flack is an MBA in marketing from Michigan State University and brings with him a global experience of over 30 years in purchase having last worked with Ford Motor Company in the US and China.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #lithium batteries #Tata Motors
    first published: Feb 24, 2023 09:05 am