Thomas Flack likely to head Tata Motors’ ambitious lithium-ion battery company: Report

Tata Motors dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has picked Thomas Flack, president and chief purchase officer (CPO) of Tata Motors, as the CEO-designate of the group's ambitious lithium-ion battery company.

The company will soon begin commercial production and Flack will helm the Sanand-based project due to his huge experience in component sourcing and supply chain, a report in Economic Times quoting officials claimed.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In May 2017, Tata Motors roped in Flack - a global automotive veteran and the former global purchasing director at Ford Motor Company - to bolster the management’s procuring strength.

Flack is an MBA in marketing from Michigan State University and brings with him a global experience of over 30 years in purchase having last worked with Ford Motor Company in the US and China.