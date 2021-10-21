 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Thodi si to lift kara de: How to prepare your best elevator pitch

Darlington Jose Hector
Aug 17, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

An elevator pitch may be used by a start-up founder to impress an investor, by a sales ninja to generate client interest or by any employee trying to sell an idea to the CEO.

Note to readers: This is the first installment of a new series of articles designed to give our readers an edge on matters of competitiveness, upskilling/reskilling and knowledge gathering. Essayed in a lucid, snackable format, this #HowTo series would act as a tutorial, bringing in the most relevant voices on a subject, so that you benefit the most in your business or career. In the article below, we dwell on a basic, but crucial skill — The Art of Elevator Pitches. Follow the series here.

At a typical fat Indian wedding, venture capitalist Sanjay Mehta, founder of 100X.VC, was once faced with a strange proposal. The father of the groom came up to him and pitched on his son’s behalf. Right in the middle of all the hustle and bustle of the reception, Mehta was wooed with an elevator pitch. Needless to say, the dad-pitch failed.

On the other hand, Navneet Gupta, founder of financial solutions provider YPay, didn’t try to boil the ocean. He was precise in his elevator pitch to Gaurav Singhvi of We Founder Circle, a community of founders and angel investors. Navneet, from Bareilly, could hardly speak English. But that didn’t prevent We Founder Circle from leading a $400,000 bridge investment, along with few other investors, into the firm because of the founder’s confidence and conviction that he can scale the business. The pitch hardly lasted a minute.

So, what is an elevator pitch?

An elevator pitch may be defined as a short, well-crafted speech that helps you sell an idea, succinctly. A good elevator pitch should last no longer than a short elevator ride, hence the name.

The elevator pitch is often used by a start-up founder to impress a potential investor or by a sales manager to create client interest or even by employees to sell an idea to the CEO.

Effective elevator pitch - The Do’s

Effective elevator pitch – The Don'ts The Preparation

How you say it is as important as what you say. So, the preparation has to be spot on. Many founders are known to practise the pitch in front of a mirror. Remember, you only have a short time with that high profile investor, especially if you are a newbie founder.

“Think of yourself as a performer,” says Mansinghka of Mumbai Angels. Practise, perform, record and review the pitch. It should look effortless.

Remember investors are trained to spot a passionate founder. So, don’t be passive. “What I look for is energy,” says Gaurav Singhvi of We Founder Circle. That’s why he once cut a cheque immediately for Jasmeet Thind, founder of social commerce platform Coutloot. “My investment criteria are tuned in a way that I give 60% weightage to the founder,” he says.

With so much content available to make your pitch better, there is no real excuse for not preparing adequately. “I would recommend that founders see the web series Pitch Right season 1&2 on YouTube,” says Mehta. It’s a non-edited version where founders pitch in a real elevator in the Bombay Stock Exchange building.

Preparing different lengths of the pitch may also be useful, says Sharma of Venture Catalysts. This will help you to tailor the conversation depending on the time available with the investor.

If you fail to convince the investor even with all that preparation, remember that another elevator is on its way.

Darlington Jose Hector is a Senior Journalist
first published: Oct 21, 2021 11:38 am
