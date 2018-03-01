This week in MFs: Edelweiss MF open to inorganic growth, M&A on cards in the sector

Edelweiss Mutual Fund is open to acquisitions in the mutual fund space to grow its business, the asset management company's chief executive officer (CEO) Radhika Gupta had exclusively told Moneycontrol.

“Nothing on the cards immediately. As a group we never rule out inorganic growth opportunities and our group we have acquired 3 firms JP Morgan on the AMC side and 2 on the AIF side (Alternative Investment Fund),” Gupta had said adding that fund house will only acquire if the AMC adds value to its business.

Smaller fund houses that are struggling to garner assets due to stringent regulatory norms are looking for buyers. Recently, Moneycontrol learnt that Quant Group is likely to buyout Escorts Mutual Fund.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund is also aiming at doubling the size of its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 30,000 crore by FY19 and Rs 1 lakh crore by 2021.

The fund house garnered Rs 350 crore through its recently-launched new fund offer of Edelweiss Maiden Opportunities Fund. This fund invests in recently listed companies and upcoming listings.

Among other big developments announced this week was that the market guru Mark Mobius joined investment committee of Mumbai-based venture capital fund Equanimity Investments which invests in early-stage companies.

Mobius, Templeton Emerging Markets Group's former executive Chairman will also be starting a fund management firm which will invest in companies in emerging and frontier markets that are focused on environmental, social and governance ideas.

The fund will be open-ended and long-only fund which will be based in Luxembourg and London.

BSE StAR MF revokes suspension of Sundaram MF BSE StAR MF's decision to suspend Sundaram Mutual Fund from trading on the BSE’s online mutual fund platform was revoked on the same day Feb 20.

On Feb 20, Moneycontrol had exclusively reported, quoting the head of BSE StAR MF Omkeshwar Singh, that Sundaram MF was barred from making transactions through BSE StAR MF.

Mirae Asset AMC, MF Utility in pact for use of transaction portal

Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Pvt Ltd entered into an agreement with MF Utilities India Pvt Ltd for investors to use MF Utility portal for transactions with effect from February 20.

MF Utility (MFU) is shared services initiative by the Mutual Fund industry under the aegis of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), which acts as a “Transaction Aggregation Portal” through which a mutual fund customer is enabled to transact in multiple schemes across mutual funds using a single form/payment.

The fund house had also notified this week that Mirae Asset India Opportunities Fund will be renamed to Mirae Asset India Equity Fund with effect from March 1.

The scheme has been renamed to comply with the new Securities and Exchange Board of India amendment. SEBI has issued circular on re-categorisation of mutual fund schemes in October last year.