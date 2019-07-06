This week in IT: Quite a week for the tech sector

It has been quite a week for the IT sector. Starting from Economic Survey 2019 that outlined the way forward for IT exports to Budget 2019 that addressed the much-needed gap in technology skilling, the industry has a lot to cheer for.

The Indian IT industry has been reeling under pressure from the US and the UK markets, which account for the majority of exports. Visa issues apart, spending in select sectors such as banking and insurance have dropped, which is a major revenue generator for IT firms.

In the light of these challenges in the US and the UK markets, the Economic Survey 2019 said the IT sector should focus on geographies such as South East Asia, Japan, Africa and Eastern Europe that were offering newer opportunities for growth. To tap this potential, the survey said there was a need for market development and industry re-positioning initiative.

We are already seeing tech majors shifting their focus to these regions.

Infosys and TCS have been strengthening their ties with their existing Japanese clients. TCS recently increased its stake by 15 percent to 66 percent in TCS Japan, a joint venture between TCS and Mitsubishi Corporation. The JV was established in July 2014. Infosys, too, has JV with Japanese cos like Hitachi, Panasonic and Pasona Incin 2018. Wipro too is expanding to South East Asian countries such as Thailand and Singapore.

For IT majors, the US continues to account for a major share of business. However, as uncertainty in traditional geographies loom and opportunities in emerging markets rise, IT companies are slowly looking to diversify in line with the Economic Survey's outlook.

Skilling

The other aspect that was a key concern for IT majors were skilling. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that close to 10 million youth would be trained in latest technologies to ensure employability in the emerging areas such as AI.

Supaul Chanda, Business Head – Teamlease digital, said, “The fact that the government has recognised that there is a skilling gap is itself in a right direction.”

But, it does raise questions about how the government will implement this. Training 10 million youth is quite a number, considering that even the current engineering curriculum does not address this.

At this juncture, would new training centres be established or current institutions will be empowered to deliver the same? For all candidates who are trained, where is the job opportunity? There is not enough details to understand how these initiative will help the youth. Like an industrialist pointed out, unless the fine print is out, this is too early to cheer.

Beyond Budget

Budget apart, the week also saw Mindtree founders resign from the company. The move comes right after L&T was announced as the promoter for Mindtree and after several weeks of speculation about what the founders would do. The founders were against the takeover of Mindtree by L&T right from the beginning.

The founders – Rostow Ravanan (CEO), Krishnakumar Natarajan (Chairman) and NS Parthasarathy (COO) – resigned as board members. In addition, some of the employees left the company as well.

So, what next for the company? An analyst said new leadership appointments would follow as the L&T’s focus would be on ensuring company’s stability. There are already two names in the running: Rajeev Mehta, former Cognizant President, and Anjan Lahiri, former Mindtree CEO.