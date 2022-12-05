This UK-based group is investing Rs 2 trillion to set up semiconductor unit in Odisha

SRAM & MRAM Group, headed by Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, on December 5 announced that the group will invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Odisha to set up a semiconductor unit in the state.

The announcement was made at the Make in Odisha (MIO) Conclave, 2022 held recently in Bhubaneswar.

The group, founded in 1995, is a leading international conglomerate with eight global alliances, and 10 companies spread across more than 35 locations, as per its LinkedIn profile.

Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, they have branch offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India and Bangladesh.

The group has a diverse workforce exceeding 300 employees and a sales turnover of $800 million (FY 2017-2018), says the company website.

Their focus points are agro-products and information technology with footprints spread across multifarious services, business verticals and operations including agricultural and agro-food products, neural networks, artificial intelligence, hedge fund management, FOREX management, hospitality services, information technology, media and publishing, embedded systems and infrastructure.

"SRAM & MRAM Group’s agenda is to serve the world in partnership with farmers, manufacturers, retailers and customers in processing plants, ports and packaging facilities, on the trading floor and on the move—within an economy and across the globe," says the website.

Moneycontrol News

