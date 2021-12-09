This Tata Group company is now offering medical insurance cover to partners of its LGBTQ employees

Representative image

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), the maker of fast moving consumer goods such as Tata Tea, Tata Salt, Tetley, has extended its group health insurance policy to cover the partners of its employees belonging to the LGBTQ community, the company said in a press note on Thursday.

“The move is in line with Tata Consumer Products’ ongoing commitment to promote a more inclusive and diverse workplace,” it said.

“The company’s earlier policy which provided medical insurance coverage to existing employees will now allow LGBTQ employees’ partners to avail medical cover too,” it added. The new move will be effective from December 1, 2021.

TCPL currently has 2,900 employees globally, with over 2,000 employees in India alone.

Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO, Tata Consumer Products speaking about the announcement said, “Tata Consumer Products has always believed in celebrating diversity among our employees and to that effect has launched many HR initiatives to strengthen diversity and inclusion. We are happy to extend medical insurance cover to partners of our LGBTQ employees and remain confident that this will foster better engagement, keeping our people at the centre of our business. A progressive work culture that respects and embraces differences among people will always bring out the best in employees, thereby enabling them to perform better”.

TCPL is the second company from the Tata Group to introduce an inclusive HR policy for its LGBTQ employees. Tata Steel in 2019 had introduced a new HR policy for its LGBTQ employees under which they could disclose the identity of their partners and avail HR benefits offered by the company. It was the first Indian company to introduce such a policy. General Electric, SAP Labs, Johnson & Johnson are other companies with inclusive policies for their LGBTQ employees in India.