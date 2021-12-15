This spring-summer season, get ready to shell out more to buy clothes, shoes

Representative image

Shopping for clothes and shoes is going to become costlier come spring season as apparel and footwear companies hike prices to offset the increase in goods and services tax (GST) rates and input costs due to inflation. Retailers such as Cantabil Retail, V-Mart Retail, V-Bazaar and Walkaroo International indicated that they will look to raise the prices after the new GST rates become effective in January.

“We plan to hike the prices from February and consumers will feel the real impact from April onwards. We would be hiking prices by 10-15 percent so our T-shirts which were sold at Rs 199 will now be sold at Rs 229-239,” said Hemant Agarwal, chairman and managing director of value fashion retailer V-Bazaar Retail.

Several other apparel and footwear retailers, too, have similar plans. Cantabil plans to hike the prices of its products by 3.5-5 percent, while V-Mart is planning a 7 percent increase from February onwards, when it launches the collection for the new season. Footwear retailer Walkaroo plans to pass on the GST hike to consumers from next year onwards.

The government has hiked GST on apparel and footwear from 5 percent to 12 percent, effective from January 1, 2022. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notified the hike to correct the inverted tax structure on November 18, 2021.

Tepid demand

Apparel retailers have already hiked prices by 10-20 percent in the last two quarters given higher costs due to inflation in cotton and yarn. According to industry reports, the prices of cotton and yarn have gone by 40 percent since the onset of the pandemic.

Though most retailers are looking at ways to contain the price rise (due to GST hike) given the sluggish demand scenario, high inflation in raw materials such as cotton, yarn and polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, ethylene-vinyl acetate and synthetic leather has stretched them thin. Industry stakeholders say a hike in GST at such a time is ill-timed and might affect demand further.

“We had taken price hikes due to high input costs already and now with GST rate hikes, some consumer pockets might get impacted,” said Vineet Jain, chief operating officer, V-Mart Retail.

The footwear segment, too, is grappling with a similar situation.

“Already, footwear prices have gone up by about 20 percent in the last one year on account of a steep increase in the prices of raw materials such as polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, ethylene-vinyl acetate, synthetic leather and other footwear components. In addition to this, if the revised 12 percent GST is implemented in January 2022, it will create a significant impact on demand, affecting the footwear segment,” said V.K.C. Noushad, vice president, Confederation of Indian Footwear Industries

Retailers also expect a hit on their balance sheets due to the GST rate hike as the inventory already in stores will have to be sold at the previous retail price and would not factor in the new rates.

“The cost has to be initially borne by the business because there is already a good amount of inventory in our over 350 retail outlets and they will be sold at previous MRP (maximum retail price) and the price would not include new GST rates,” said Shivendra Nigam, chief financial officer, Cantabil Retail India.

Inflationary pressure

Cotton prices have been climbing for more than a year now on account of supply-chain logjams, sanctions by the West on China’s textile hub Xinjiang and power shortages in China. Even as production of cotton has declined, demand in the international market has gone up, creating a supply crunch.

During the cotton year August 2020-July 2021, while global cotton production declined by 7.4 percent year-on-year to 24.4 million tonnes, consumption rose 16.4 percent to around 26 million tonnes, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The price of cotton in India has moved in tandem with global prices.

Prices of the S-6 variety of cotton in India averaged Rs 135 per kg during the October 2020-August 2021 period. High exports of cotton from India also led to cotton prices rising domestically.