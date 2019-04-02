App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is the world's most profitable firm, and it's not Apple or Google

The usually secretive Aramco was forced to share its financial details ahead of its debut in the international bond market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco gave the world a sneak peak into its operations, which revealed that it is the biggest profit generator in the world, comfortably outdoing US technology giants like Amazon and Apple.

Aramco had a net income of $111.1 billion last year, according to its 470-page bond prospectus filed with the London Stock Exchange. To put these numbers in context, Apple made a $60 billion profit last year while Amazon made $10 billion in profits. Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell made $20.8 billion and $17.5 billion in 2018.

The usually secretive Aramco was forced to share its financial details ahead of its debut in the international bond market. Aramco will reportedly issue bonds worth $10 billion to be used as down payment for its $69.1 billion purchase of stake in Saudi petrochemicals firm Sabic.

After the details were posted, rating agencies Fitch and Moody's both assigned Aramco the fifth-highest investment grade, lower than other oil majors like Exxon, Shell and Chevron Corp.

This could be because the prospectus revealed many risks for potential investors in the company, including regulations against climate change, the recent incident of missiles falling on Aramco's oil installations and impact of the proposed US' antitrust laws on OPEC countries.

The richest company on Earth has a heavy reliance on the high price of oil and natural gas. It faced a grave threat of heavy losses in 2016 when Brent crude dropped to average $45 per barrel and OPEC cut its production.

The oil giant was set for a public listing this year, which was postponed. The funds raised from the bond market will also be used by the government to further their economic agenda.

Saudi Arabia depends on Aramco heavily for its social and military spending. The company pays 50 percent of its profit on income tax and royalties on its revenues. The company reported cash flow from operations of $121 billion and $35.1 billion in capital spending. The Saudi government received $58.2 billion in dividends from the company in 2018, according to Moody's.

"Over time, a low oil price environment could cause a sustained fiscal deficit for Saudi Arabia that could result in changes down the line for Aramco's fiscal regime. You can't disassociate the sovereign government from Aramco given the very close relationship and the contribution Aramco makes to the overall fund for Saudi Arabia," Neil Beveridge, an analyst, told Bloomberg.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Aramco #Business #Companies #oil #Saudi Arabia

