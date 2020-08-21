This is how JSW Steel plans to do an Amazon

In what could be a unique initiative for a manufacturing company, JSW Steel will launch an e-marketplace for its retail customers.

"It will be like Amazon. It will be a platform that will bring together customers, distributors and transporters. We plan to launch it in the next six to nine months," Joint Managing Director and Group CFO Seshagiri Rao told Moneycontrol.

Explaining about the platform, which will also have a payment gateway, Rao said:

"A retail customer can come, place an order with instructions on quantity and specification. Automatically, depending on the area, the platform will show which distributor can take the order. Same way, the platform will also connect to the transporter."

The platform is part of JSW Steel's overall digital push, which has got a further push post the COVID-19 outbreak, necessitating a faceless and paper-less engagement with customers.

In September 2019, the company had spoken about plans to save Rs 2,200 crore through its digital transformation.

"Now each function in the company is being looked through the digital lens. It has a huge advantage, as digitally one can do much more than what was done manually," Rao had said.

The company is presently implementing the 'third wave' of its digital transformation. The initiative was first started in 2017, and the third wave gets over in 2022.

JSW Steel has already taken all its procurement activity digital, and also has robots to do 'routine operations'. Rao adds, "Much of our operations and maintenance work is now digital."

Apart from JSW Steel, Tata Steel has also set its focus on taking its retail presence online. In 2018, the company had launched Aashiyana, the e-platform that hosts all of its brands.

Focus on brands and retail network, which bring in higher margins, has become particularly important for steel companies post the COVID-19 disruption.

For JSW Steel, sales of value added and special products accounted for 48 percent of total sales volumes, in FY20. Branded products made up for nearly half of the total retail sales.

Push for e-retail

Traditionally, steelmakers focused on their B2B customers, especially those in the auto and construction sector. But that has been changing over the last decade.

At present, JSW Steel has an offline retail presence through JSW Shoppe, a network of stores that was launched in 2007. The network includes 400 stores, with plans to add 200 more. It also has international ambitions with a planned presence in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The company has 13 brands, under which it sells products that cater to various requirements, including for doors, roofing and other construction needs.