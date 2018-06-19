WhatsApp will stop working on these devices and operating systems - here's the list

Since the past decade, WhatsApp has completely transformed the communication scenario, connecting people all over the world, seamlessly and comfortably. However, lately, WhatsApp has updated its supported devices and operating systems list which means a large number of devices will become incompatible with the messaging app, affecting many users worldwide.

Several devices and their operating systems (OS) will not be able to support the updated Whatsapp mobile application. As per the company, many old devices won't be able to handle all the features that WhatsApp plans to introduce. This is the reason cited by the messaging app for withdrawing its facility to run on certain devices.

The company added that while some devices will see the app not working in their device with immediate effect, other devices may lose the support by 2018-end.

As per the new updates, the minimum requirement for any Android device to run Whatsapp is to have at least Android version 2.3.3. Meaning Android 2.1 (Eclair) and Android 2.2 (Froyo) will not be able to support WhatsApp. Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) will have support for two years.

Here's a list of Nokia phones that will be affected by WhatsApp's new policies:

Nokia 206 Single SIM, Nokia 206 Dual SIM, Nokia 208 Preinstalled WhatsApp New, Nokia 301 Single SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 301 Dual SIM Chat Edition, Nokia 515 Preinstalled WhatsApp New, Nokia Asha series, Nokia C3-00, Nokia C3-01, Nokia X2-00, Nokia X2-01, Nokia X3-02, Nokia X3-02.5 (Refresh).

When it comes to iPhones, devices running below iOS version 7 and iPhone 3GS will no longer be able to run Whatsapp.

Among devices running on Windows, Whatsapp will stop its support for Windows Phone 7.0 and 8.0.



Android running OS 4.0+



iPhone running iOS 8+



Windows Phone 8.1+

Moreover, WhatsApp has recommended users to update devices as per these requirements: