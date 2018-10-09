These 10 stocks were hammered in 2018, do you own any?

Here are the companies whose stock fell the most since December 2017. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Since the turn of the year, the Indian benchmark indices have not witnessed significant erosion in value, but large cap stocks have been hit badly. Here are some of the worst performing stocks of the year, to date. The list has been compiled by Moneycontrol by sifting through the Ace Equity database. The comparative analysis undertaken here includes only the stocks of companies with market capitalisation above Rs 5,000 crore. 2/11 Vodafone Idea | Market capitalization in December 2017: Rs 39,033 crore | Current market capitalization: Rs 16,292 crore | Current stock price: Rs 33.65 | YTD return: -68.9% (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Suzlon Energy | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 8,267 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 2,942 crore | Current stock price: Rs 5.53 | YTD return: -64.41% (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Punjab National Bank | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 41,599 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 17,378 crore | Current stock price: Rs 62.95 | YTD return: -63.29% (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Reliance Communications | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 10,017 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 3,061 crore | Current stock price: Rs 11.07 | YTD return: -69.44% (Image: Reuters) 6/11 SREI Infrastructure Finance | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 5,023 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 1,580 crore | Current stock price: Rs 31.40 | YTD return: -68.55% (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Jaiprakash Associates | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 6,324 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 1,525 crore | Current stock price: Rs 6.27 | YTD return: -75.88% (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/11 Jaiprakash Power Ventures | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 5,708 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 1,301 crore | Current stock price: Rs 2.17 | YTD return: -77.21% (Image: Jaiprakash Power Ventures) 9/11 Jet Airways (India) | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 9,443 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 2,059 crore | Current stock price: Rs 181.25 | YTD return: -78.20% (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/11 PC Jeweller | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 18,006 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 2,319 crore | Current stock price: Rs 58.75 | YTD return: -87.13% (Image: PC Jeweller) 11/11 Vakrangee | Market capitalisation in December 2017: Rs 44,576 crore | Current market capitalisation: Rs 3,314 crore | Current stock price: Rs 31.30 | YTD return: -92.57% (Image: Vakrangee) First Published on Oct 9, 2018 04:29 pm