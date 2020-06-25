App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific ramping up COVID-19 test kits capacity, reopens Indian factories

scaled up global production of RT-PCR test kits from 50 thousand to 10 million a week.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

With the outbreak of COVID-19, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based maker of scientific instruments, chemicals and consumables, has scaled up the global production of RT-PCR test kits from 50,000 a week in January, 2020, to 10 million a week in June.

Consumables are goods that must be replaced regularly since they wear out or are used up.

The RT-PCR kit is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing, and it is available in more than 50 countries, including in India. The test kits are mainly made in Kansas, US, but the company has a strong global supply chain that feed raw materials.

Close

The kit, called TaqPathCOVID-19 Combo Kit, will provide results within four hours of a sample being received by a laboratory.

related news

“Our teams continue to work round the clock to ramp up production, given the unprecedented nature of this situation,” Amit Chopra, Managing Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific - India & Middle East, said in an email interview to Moneycontrol.

Though the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved test kits developed by 114 companies, the country is testing only about 5,480 people per million, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer.

This is much lower than the figures in US (90,831), Brazil (12,948) and Russia (124,137), which have higher number of reported cases than India. India has reported about 474,272 COVID-19 cases, and 14,914 deaths, so far.

Thermo Fisher is also working with the US-based Mayo Clinic and China-based WuXi Diagnostics to develop a serology-based antibody test that will complement its PCR-based diagnostic test.

The company has emerged as a critical supplier in the COVID-19 diagnostic value chain. It produces collection devices, sample preparation kits, personal protective equipment and other laboratory instruments. In addition, it supplies reagents - the critical chemical ingredients that are required to build a test kit.

"We are closely monitoring all orders, and expediting freight modes wherever possible," Chopra said.

With $25.54 billion in sales in 2019, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is the largest supplier of instruments, reagents, and personal protection equipment.

India, apart from a huge market, is also a hub for research and manufacturing operations. Thermo Fisher has six manufacturing centres and two research and development centres in India, and it manufactures reagents on the country.  Its main office is in Mumbai.

“We have significantly ramped up production of all reagents and products and do not foresee any challenge in meeting customer demands in India as well as globally," Chopra said.

Chopra said the company has started opening all its sites in line with central and state government directives. He is optimistic about doing business in India.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: India gets its first self-service fuel station in Pune

Coronavirus impact: India gets its first self-service fuel station in Pune

Coronavirus impact | IIT-Bombay to go online next semester, others likely to follow suit

Coronavirus impact | IIT-Bombay to go online next semester, others likely to follow suit

Coronavirus pandemic | Snail mail is getting people through this time

Coronavirus pandemic | Snail mail is getting people through this time

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.