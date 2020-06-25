Thermo Fisher Scientific ramping up COVID-19 test kits capacity, reopens Indian factories

With the outbreak of COVID-19, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based maker of scientific instruments, chemicals and consumables, has scaled up the global production of RT-PCR test kits from 50,000 a week in January, 2020, to 10 million a week in June.

Consumables are goods that must be replaced regularly since they wear out or are used up.

The RT-PCR kit is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing, and it is available in more than 50 countries, including in India. The test kits are mainly made in Kansas, US, but the company has a strong global supply chain that feed raw materials.

The kit, called TaqPathCOVID-19 Combo Kit, will provide results within four hours of a sample being received by a laboratory.

“Our teams continue to work round the clock to ramp up production, given the unprecedented nature of this situation,” Amit Chopra, Managing Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific - India & Middle East, said in an email interview to Moneycontrol.

Though the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved test kits developed by 114 companies, the country is testing only about 5,480 people per million, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer.

This is much lower than the figures in US (90,831), Brazil (12,948) and Russia (124,137), which have higher number of reported cases than India. India has reported about 474,272 COVID-19 cases, and 14,914 deaths, so far.

Thermo Fisher is also working with the US-based Mayo Clinic and China-based WuXi Diagnostics to develop a serology-based antibody test that will complement its PCR-based diagnostic test.

The company has emerged as a critical supplier in the COVID-19 diagnostic value chain. It produces collection devices, sample preparation kits, personal protective equipment and other laboratory instruments. In addition, it supplies reagents - the critical chemical ingredients that are required to build a test kit.

"We are closely monitoring all orders, and expediting freight modes wherever possible," Chopra said.

With $25.54 billion in sales in 2019, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is the largest supplier of instruments, reagents, and personal protection equipment.

India, apart from a huge market, is also a hub for research and manufacturing operations. Thermo Fisher has six manufacturing centres and two research and development centres in India, and it manufactures reagents on the country. Its main office is in Mumbai.

“We have significantly ramped up production of all reagents and products and do not foresee any challenge in meeting customer demands in India as well as globally," Chopra said.

Chopra said the company has started opening all its sites in line with central and state government directives. He is optimistic about doing business in India.