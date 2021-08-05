The worst of inflation is behind us: Ankush Jain, CFO, Dabur India

Ankush Jain, CFO, Dabur

FMCG major Dabur India reported a 28 percent surge in its net profit for the first quarter that ended in June (Q1FY22) to Rs 437 crore from Rs 342 crore in the corresponding period last year​. Though the company managed to mitigate the inflationary pressure for the quarter through cost-saving measures, the threat still looms large as input prices stay at a record high.

All-time high inflation have been impacting the margins and bottom lines of FMCG companies, and several of them have hiked prices across portfolios to offset the pressure.

Prices, however, are yet to come down and they might impact the companies in the quarters ahead, if they do not budge from current levels.

Ankush Jain, CFO, Dabur India, however, feels that the worst of inflation is already over and the pressure on margins would ease from the second half of the year. Jain also talks about the likelihood of another round of price increase, first-quarter earnings, Dabur’s plans for a D2C foray, and competition’s claims on share gain in the honey segment. Edited excerpts:

Your bottom line saw limited impact in Q1, primarily due to the price hikes last quarter. But given that inflation is still at record levels, will this impact your next quarter?

Jain: This time, we have mitigated the impact partially due to the price rise and partially due to the cost-saving measures during the quarter. Now we feel that the worst, in terms of inflation, is over. Also, as you now enter the second half of the year (H2), there will be two things helping us. The full impact of the price hikes in the latter part of Q1 will come during Q2 and Q3.

Secondly, at least from the H2 perspective, there won’t be a soft base for inflation. For example, in the first half of last year, there was no inflation. On top of that, 9 percent inflation (this year) is a complete hit. From the second half of last year, there was 5-6 percent inflation already in the base. Also, combined with a good monsoon and an improvement in the demand-supply situation, we should witness a moderation. We will hike prices another round, if the situation so warrants.

Have you hiked prices this quarter too?

Jain: We had hiked prices by 3 percent across categories in Q4. In Q1, too, wherever we felt that the inflation impact will not mitigate in the next 2-3 quarters, the brand teams are advised to go for price increases in line with competitive intensity.

Dabur’s healthcare portfolio has witnessed a 30 percent growth on a two-year CAGR basis, backed by COVID-19 tailwinds. Is this trend sustainable, going ahead?

Jain: Our healthcare portfolio, besides Chyawanprash, honey, and glucose, also include OTC and ethicals. Some bit of it was attributable to the situation. However, the need for preventive health care and immunity boosting is increasing. We have seen some fundamental shifts in consumer behaviour, of late.

For instance, healthcare products like honey were consumed by people over 50, but it is now becoming very broad-based and even the younger generation is consuming it as part of preventive health care.

So, gradually, we feel that it may become part of their lifestyle. Although the rate of growth may not be so high, at least the awareness and the penetration levels have increased significantly. Just to give an example, Chyawanprash, two years ago, had 4 percent penetration as a category, but now it has risen to 8 percent.

This means more and more consumers are buying it, and taking it to their homes. The awareness is increasing. They know the benefits of the product. Hence, we will gain out of it even if growth may moderate, at least in healthcare.

But the competition in this segment, too, has intensified now, with so many players entering the category…

Jain: New players will keep on coming and that's true in every industry. However, companies with strong brand equity will end up gaining out of it. This will be the case for Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, and other ayurvedic categories in which we are present.

When a new competitor enters the market, they increase awareness, advertise the category and this benefits the market leader, as the consumer will buy the product which is more prominent at the point of sale and has better availability.

So, this will expand the category size, and given that we have over 60 percent of the market share in Chyawanprash, we will gain. And our numbers demonstrate this, too. In the last couple of months, we have gained 70 basis points market share for Chyawanprash and 300 basis points for honey. So, the entry of competition is only helping the established market players because there is a brand equity and our products have a wider availability than the competition.

But your competitor (Marico) also claims to have gained market share in modern trade and e-commerce?

Jain: First of all, honey market shares are not syndicated and they are not published as such. While we have gained, we cannot comment on how they have gained share; it is probably from the smaller or regional players.

Several FMCG companies, including your closest competitor, have either bought stakes in ayurvedic or organic direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms or acquired them? Are you also looking at this segment?

Jain: We are open to evaluate and explore. Currently, it will be very difficult to comment. We also feel that you know, since we talked about competition, they have very limited knowledge about the ayurveda space. So, they want to get that knowledge and capability. For us, it is slightly different. We are already one of the pioneers in ayurveda. The knowledge and capability are already in-house with us. Even if we were to acquire a company, it will be more from a business proposition point of view.

Our equation to the proposition would be different from some of the competitors. They are doing, probably more for capability acquisition.

Talking about D2C, do you plan to launch an e-commerce platform for Dabur?

Yes, we are evaluating it, because this will give us exclusivity. And with the range of product portfolio we have, it will give us a competitive advantage. We are doing a commercial evaluation. Business-wise, it definitely merits to go direct, because we will get more information about the consumers when they are purchasing directly from us. This will improve our database and help us with more targeted marketing.