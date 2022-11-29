 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The recovery in our business has been led by the rural market: Sundaram Home Finance MD Lakshminarayanan 

KT Jagannathan
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Riding a growth wave in Tier-2 and -3 towns, Sundaram Home Finance has ventured into the small business loans segment, targeting chaiwalas, grocery shop owners, tailors and other small entrepreneurs. 

Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy took over as the Managing Director of Sundaram Home Finance in April 2020, when Covid-19 was spreading around the world. Lots has changed since then. Riding a growth wave in Tier-2 and -3 towns, Sundaram Home Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd., has boldly ventured into the small business loans segment, targeting chaiwalas, grocery shop owners, tailors and similar small entrepreneurs. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he provides insights into the conservative non-banking finance company’s diversification and what that holds for the future.

Edited excerpts:

You were bullish on disbursements growth from Tier-2 and -3 towns when I met you. Has that translated into results?

We adopted a conscious strategy to open more offices in remote locations, targeting the self-employed segment in Tier- 2 and -3 towns. As a direct outcome of this strategy, we doubled our disbursements to the self-employed segment. We disbursed Rs 972 crore to the self-employed in the first-half of this year as compared to Rs 446 crore in the same period last year. We have had 65 percent of our incremental business coming in from Tier-2 and -3 towns. Our plan is to increase this further. Clearly, we have tapped the opportunity in remote locations in the last 12 months

What led you to diversify into the small business loans segment?

Post wave 2, the recovery in our business has been led by the rural market. The Government’s focus on driving an organised SME/MSME segment meant that Tier-2 and -3 locations witnessed good economic growth and smaller ancillary businesses began mushrooming there.