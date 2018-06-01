The Podcast Weekender — India's jobs data, monsoon hits Kerala and Ramdev's Kimbho app

Starting today, The Podcast Weekender brings to you the best curated podcasts from the week that went by. Watch out for this every weekend.

First up, delve into the economics of the greatest celebration of sport there is, the Summer Olympics. Follow that up with the extraordinary history of the Oberois.

Then, we make sense of India's current job data. This is followed by a look at the recent monsoons in Kerala. Finally, we end this playlist with 2 intriguing stories, one on the GDPR and another on India's recent answer to Whatsapp, Kimbho. Happy listening!