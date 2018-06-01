App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Podcast Weekender — India's jobs data, monsoon hits Kerala and Ramdev's Kimbho app

Here's a wrap of the best curated podcasts from the week that went by.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Starting today, The Podcast Weekender brings to you the best curated podcasts from the week that went by. Watch out for this every weekend.

First up, delve into the economics of the greatest celebration of sport there is, the Summer Olympics. Follow that up with the extraordinary history of the Oberois.

Then, we make sense of India's current job data. This is followed by a look at the recent monsoons in Kerala. Finally, we end this playlist with 2 intriguing stories, one on the GDPR and another on India's recent answer to Whatsapp, Kimbho. Happy listening!

 
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 07:57 pm

tags #Kerala #Kimbho #oberois #Olympics #playlist #Podcast #weekend #Weekender

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.