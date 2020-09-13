The near-death of online retail 20 years ago

Online retail is enjoying an Indian summer. Sales at both the Walmart-owned Flipkart as well as Amazon India have been rocketing through the pandemic once the hard lockdown was lifted in May. There's been action off the racks, too, as Reliance Retail hogged the headlines with its acquisition of Future Retail as well as with a billion-dollar investment from private equity giant Silver Lake Partners. There is speculation of more such deals in the offing.

It is a far cry from September of 2000 when the entire business appeared to have been stillborn.

Twenty years ago almost to the day, Value America became one of the first big online retailers to file for bankruptcy. Founded in 1996 by Craig A Winn who became one of the earliest dotcom billionaires after his stock listed, the start-up was one of the pioneers of the inventory-less online model of e-commerce which is much the norm now. But in less than a year of its stock price soaring, the company hemorrhaged through its cash and with no signs of profit, it had no other option but to file for Chapter 11. Barely a month later, on November 9, 2000, the much more hyped pets.com went out of business within nine months of its IPO.

By this time, it was increasingly evident that the dotcom bubble was about to burst. The previous three years had seen a veritable frenzy of venture capital investment in start-ups of all manner and shape, leading to an unprecedented bull run. But by September 2000, the Nasdaq, the favoured listing bourse for dotcom and new tech stocks, was already in the middle of an almighty crash that would see the index drop some 80 percent by October 2002, wiping out over $5 trillion in market cap from its peak. The New Economy, fuelled by easy money in the initial few years, appeared headed for a premature end.

In India the party began later, in December 1999 to be precise, the day Rajesh Jain sold his fledgling online startup indiaworld.com to Satyam Infoway for a then princely sum of Rs 499 crore. The ensuing mania matched in degree if not in scale the Gatsbian spectacle playing out in the US.

The collective euphoria, the irrational exuberance was so heady that people were dumping well-paid and secure jobs to seek the thrill and riches that entrepreneurship suddenly promised. Most had barely a credible idea, leave alone a viable business plan. This was the pre-smartphone era and with bandwidths highly constrained, the rush was to build a website and start marketing a product or service, the more exotic the better. The funding tap was gushing as VCs fell over each other to bankroll the next zanny idea. It was fear of missing out (FOMO) at its most outrageous peak.

The mood was reflected in the new offices that sprung up to honour the dotcomers. Suddenly Koramangala in Bengaluru, which had housed the humble first office of Infosys, was on every aspiring geek's map.

The IT services pioneer, already a Nasdaq listed firm, looked decidedly staid and old-fashioned as compared to the new generation of glamorous startups with their joining bonuses, splashy ads on the front pages of newspapers and a completely new mantra of business that spelt growth without profits. It was of course too good to last and by the end of the year, the dotcom bubble had burst in India too.

At the time it did appear to be the end of a short-lived dream. Yet from the ashes of that collapse emerged today’s vast e-commerce retail market, which stood at $30 billion in 2019.

Globally, the second wave of dotcom which saw the emergence of companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google, equals in influence and the impact the Industrial Revolution of the 1760s or the microprocessor revolution of the 1980s had on the lives of people.

Indeed, even through the wild irrationality of those years there were people who were sowing the seeds of the future. Not all of the funding, for instance, was misguided. In 1999-2000, VCs invested $714 million in 71 open-source companies according to the New York Times. That would set the stage for unprecedented innovation, allowing developers freedom from the closed-source monopolies run by companies like Microsoft, Oracle and SAP.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

(Sundeep Khanna is a senior journalist. Views are personal.)