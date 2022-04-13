 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | No more at full strength; Employees will return to lean workspaces

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST

In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India about how the commercial real estate market is expected to transform after three waves of COVID-19 and what will it be like for employees to return to work. Mathur tells listeners that it is unlikely that employees will return to all hands on deck scenario. “We will have more agility at workspaces. Employees will be able to work-from-home, work from anywhere and work from office,” he says.

first published: Apr 13, 2022 10:50 pm
