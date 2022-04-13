English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | No more at full strength; Employees will return to lean workspaces

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India about how the commercial real estate market is expected to transform after three waves of COVID-19 and what will it be like for employees to return to work. Mathur tells listeners that it is unlikely that employees will return to all hands on deck scenario. “We will have more agility at workspaces. Employees will be able to work-from-home, work from anywhere and work from office,” he says.

    Moneycontrol News

    In this episode of The Moneycontrol Real Estate show, Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani talks to Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India about how the commercial real estate market is expected to transform after three waves of COVID-19 and what will it be like for employees to return to work.

    Mathur tells listeners that it is unlikely that employees will return to all hands on deck scenario. “We will have more agility at workspaces. Employees will be able to work-from-home, work from anywhere and work from office,” he says.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #commercial #Covid #Employees #Housing #leasing #Moneycontrol #Podcast #Real Estate #work from home
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 10:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.