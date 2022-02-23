The Man Company enters nutraceuticals with dissolvable vitamin strips

The Man Company is present in 1200 MBOs which includes lifestyle stores such as Shoppers Stop, Central and Lifestyle as well as in hypermarkets, supermarkets and pharmacies.

The Man Company, an online grooming firm, has entered the health and wellness category with the launch of dissolvable vitamin strips aimed at tapping the growing market for nutraceuticals in the country, which received a boost after the onset of the pandemic. The product, branded MinStrips, claims to offer men better sleep, skin and hair.

“Indians, traditionally, did not believe in preventive healthcare but with the pandemic, consumers are now open to nutraceuticals. Think of how the consumption of Giloy or vitamin C tablets has gone up in the past two years,” Hitesh Dhingra, cofounder of The Man Company, told Moneycontrol. “We sensed that millennials have started consuming these products and there can be an opportunity for us to build a business in this category.”

Instead of launching vitamin tablets, the company introduced strips that dissolve when placed on the tongue and need not be swallowed. Consumers are hesitant to swallow tablets, Dhingra said, citing a survey conducted by the company.

The dissolvable strips have faster absorption rates and contain less sugar and calories, the company said on its website.

“MinStrips are clinically tested and pack ingredients like ashwagandha and chamomile,” the company said in a statement. They enable a better lifestyle for men with an “on-the-go, effortless, pocket-friendly and easy-to-use format,” the company said.

Expansion plans

The male grooming company is eying revenue of Rs 100 crore from the new category in a year. According to Dhingra, The Man Company will reach the Rs 100 crore milestone for male grooming products in FY22, six years after starting, and it will take relatively less time for nutraceuticals to reach that level, given that it has already built the infrastructure.

The nutraceuticals category is heating up in India with the entry of new-age companies such as Power Gummies and Atmantan Naturals.

The Man Company has launched MinStrips on its website and e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa. It plans to make the product available in about 500 pharmacy stores by March-end and in about 2,500 stores in six months. The product is priced in the Rs 600-650 range for a pack of 30 strips.

Ankur Bisen, a senior partner and head of retail at Technopak Advisors, a consulting firm, said the market for nutraceuticals in the form of gummies, strips and toffees is quite niche in India and can be valued at Rs 300-400 crore, unlike the market for tablets and syrups, which is about Rs 10,000 crore.

“Strips and gummies have been an import-driven market but are growing rapidly and witnessing double-digit growth annually,” Bisen said. Though the market has potential, it needs investment to develop the category and cannot be built overnight, he added.

The Man Company is expanding its offline presence and entering new categories. It introduced men’s appliances such as trimmers in partnership with Flipkart. The company, which operates 28 exclusive brand outlets in the country, plans to launch 60-70 more stores by the end of this financial year.

The company has a presence in 1,200 multi-brand outlets including Shoppers Stop, Central and Lifestyle as well as hypermarkets, supermarkets and pharmacies. It plans to be in 2,500 multi-brand outlets by the end of FY23.

About 70 percent of the company’s sales come from online channels including its own platform and 30 percent from offline stores. The Gurgaon-based startup’s strategy is to expand in tier-II cities and beyond, which account for 50-55 percent of sales.

According to Dhingra, the company, which was launched in 2015 and competes with Beardo, the Bombay Shaving Company and Ustraa, will double sales to Rs 100 crore by the end of this financial year.

The male grooming market in India was valued at Rs 15,806 crore in 2019 and is expected to cross Rs 36,402 crore by 2025, according to industry estimates. Though growth was hit by the pandemic, experts are bullish about the segment.Fast-moving consumer goods company Emami holds a 48.49 percent stake in Helios Lifestyle, the owner of The Man Company.