Feb 24, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The justice I deserve is far off... I will face my destiny, Mehul Choksi tells Gitanjali employees - Full text of letter

Full text of the letter written by Mehul Choksi to Gitanjali's employees

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems which is named in the Rs 11,400-crore PNB fraud case, has in a letter to his employees said that a situation of fear and injustice has been created against him and his company.

“Though I am aware that a lot of hard work has been put by you all to bring our organisation to where it is today, but as of now, I am facing a lot of problems due to manner in which the multiple investigating agencies/government agencies have started to create a havoc, hell bent upon stopping the operations,” wrote Choksi in the letter to Gitanjali's employees.

Here’s the full text of the letter written by him to his employees.

IMG-20180224-WA0008

IMG-20180224-WA0007

