Dell | Michael Dell might not be as famous as Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, but apart from establishing a successful computer business he has one thing in common with them. He too conceived his billion-dollar empire from a garage. Dell started building computers from his off-campus dorm facility while he was studying at the University of Texas in 1984. He dropped out from University to focus on his startup and began assembling computers out of his garage. Within a year, Dell grossed over $73 million. The company is now worth $25 billion. (Image: Reuters)