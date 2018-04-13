App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 13, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Fortis Healthcare saga continues...here's how it has unfolded so far

IHH's valuation tops the other two offers that Fortis got from Manipal-TPG consortium and a joint bid from Munjal (Hero) and the Burmans (Dabur).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fortis Healthcare received an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare that offered a price of up to Rs 160 per share.

Meanwhile, on Thursday it had received an unsolicited binding offer jointly from Sunil Munjal of Hero and Burmans of Dabur to invest Rs 1,250 crore directly into the company through a preferential allotment.

Of the Rs 1,250 crore - Munjal and Burmans have offered to invest Rs 500 crore immediately, and Rs 750 crore post due diligence to be completed within three weeks.

IHH's valuation tops the other two offers that Fortis got from Manipal-TPG consortium and a joint bid from Munjal (Hero) and the Burmans (Dabur).

Munjal and Burmans have sought one board seat to the investors to monitor the above transaction.

While the bidders are lining up, the Fortis saga has been on for a while. To know all about Fortis, listen in to the podcast...

tags #Business #Companies #Fortis #Malvinder Singh

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.