The curious case of missing patients with J&J's ASR hip implant

Even as a Central committee headed Dr RK Arya, Director at Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, is trying to ascertain the quantum of compensation and medical management for patients with Johnson & Johnson (J&J's) faulty ASR hip implants, the problem it may face is what to do with missing patients.

J&J had earlier informed Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that around 93,000 people worldwide had ASR implanted. And of the 4,700 ASR surgeries performed in India, just 882 patients could be traced. Status of the over 2,300 patients remains untraceable. J&J said it does not have access to patient details that are only available to surgeons because of confidentiality

Experts are surprised over the possibility of such a large number of missing cases because there are very few hospitals and specialists in the country who can perform hip-replacement surgeries. In addition, hospitals and dealers will have to maintain invoices. Hip replacement surgery costs anywhere between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. Even if a large number of those missing cases are related to overseas patients, accessing the data shouldn't be a problem.

"All joints for human implantation have stickers which are used to trace the individual joint. As per normal protocols, one of these stickers has to be pasted in the surgical record of the patient. Therefore, it is difficult to believe that the patients cannot be found," said Dr George Thomas, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, St Isabel's Hospital in Chennai.

"The company itself, as well as surgeons should be in a position to track the patients. Joint replacements are routinely followed till the patient expires, so address is always obtained," Thomas said.

Another medical expert Dr Mathew Verghese, Head of Department of Orthopedics at Delhi's St. Stephen’s Hospital, said it not possible that dealers do not know who has used the hip implants.

"The dealers are area specific and they know about every case, the place of the surgery and the surgeon as they supply the full inventory of implants and instruments for surgery. These implants are loan instruments and no surgeon buys them. Dealers are required to raise bills to the hospital or at times directly to patients” Verghese added.