Tesla tumbles most since September 2020 on delivery miss

Bloomberg
Jan 03, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

Tesla’s double-digit decline to $110.80 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York comes on the heels of a dismal 2022 for the stock.

Tesla Inc. shares fell more than 10% after the electric carmaker delivered fewer vehicles than expected last quarter despite offering hefty incentives in its biggest markets.

The company said Monday it handed over 405,278 vehicles to customers in the last three months, short of the 420,760 average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. While the total was a quarterly record for Tesla, the company opened two new assembly plants last year and still came up short of its goal to expand by 50%.

It’s also the third straight quarter that deliveries have missed estimates. Several analysts cut price targets on the stock Tuesday and JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Tesla might never again reach its multi-year 50% growth sales objective.

“Our base case assumption is that year-on-year growth (while remaining impressive overall) is likely to decline each year from here on out,” analyst Ryan Brinkman, who has the equivalent of a sell rating on the shares, wrote in a research note.

After Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk predicted an “epic” end to the year, Tesla cut vehicle prices and production  in China, then offered $7,500 discounts in the US. Concerns about rising interest rates, inflation and other economic headwinds — plus alarm over Musk’s antics on Twitter, which he now owns — sent Tesla shares plunging 37% in December and 65% last year.