Tepid two-wheeler sales: Muthoot Capital Services continues to feel the heat

Two-wheeler financier Muthoot Capital Services continued to feel the heat of poor sales in its key segment as its net profit fell 22.78 percent in the third quarter. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) saw rise in bad loans amid flat credit growth and higher operating expenses.

"We are not too perturbed about the ground scenario. Only grievance is that growth is not coming the way we had anticipated 15-18 months back," said Vinod Panicker, chief financial officer, Muthoot Capital Services.

Last month, two-wheeler sales declined 16 percent to 12,64,169 units, as compared with 15,00,545 units in December 2018. In November, the sales were down 13.5 percent.

Panicker said that the fourth quarter should be able to clock sales of 40-50 lakh units as most companies have started launching BSVI vehicles.

"I think the fourth quarter should be decent and from first or second quarter next year, things should start looking up," he said, adding that the NBFC expects disbursements of Rs 250-500 crore in January-March 2020.

Also, the NBFC is planning to increase its presence in second-had vehicle financing across the country next financial year.

Panicker said that the company's operating expenses rose by 21 percent mainly on account of increase in cost of collections.

"Collections were tougher in some states, we had to engage external agencies with higher incentives that increased the cost of collection went up. Employee cost has also gone up due to hiring for new businesses," he added.

Growth in net non-performing assets (NPAs) was Rs 10 crore, taking its total bad loans to Rs 166 crore. Gross NPA ratio grew to 6 percent in third quarter, from 5.1 percent in the same period last year. Net NPA ratio also rose to 3.6 percent, from 3.1 percent in the same period.

"We expect gross NPAs closer to 5-5.25 percent by March-end due to reduction in NPAs and growth in loan book," he said.

Muthoot Capital Services has also decided to hold back on its capital raising plans via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in the fourth quarter as planned earlier, till economic growth is back on track and credit demand picks up.