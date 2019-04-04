App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tencent raises $6 billion in huge dollar bond sale

Tencent also sold a five-year tranche of $2 billion in fixed and floating rate, $500 million in seven-year notes, and USD 500 million in 30-year notes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chinese internet giant Tencent said on April 4 it has raised USD 6 billion in the biggest dollar bond sale in Asia this year. The social media and gaming behemoth confirmed the pricing in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on April 4 with the biggest 10-year tranche of USD 3 billion priced at 3.975 percent.

Tencent also sold a five-year tranche of USD 2 billion in fixed and floating rate, USD 500 million in seven-year notes, and USD 500 million in 30-year notes.

The dollar bond offering marks the biggest sale in Asia excluding Japan so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News, when sources tipped the offering to raise around USD 5 billion earlier this week.

"The market is keenly anticipating Tencent's jumbo offering given the broader lack of investment-grade China dollar bond supply this year in the offshore market and deluge of high yield bonds from property developers," Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at ANZ in Singapore.

related news

"Despite earnings being weak on rising costs as much as the gaming hit, Tencent is viewed as a strong benchmark (investment-grade) position by global fund managers." The notes are expected to be issued on April 11 and will take USD 15.5 billion in outstanding principal under the programme.

Shenzhen-based Tencent is recovering from a government crackdown on the lucrative game sector last year and saw its plunging fourth-quarter profit miss estimates.

But China resumed game approvals in December and the company's shares have climbed more than 19 percent so far this year.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Business #Companies #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Even For Bihar’s Mountain Man, Making Politicians Care Beyond His Ca ...

Donald Trump Roasted on Twitter for 'Lying' About His Father's Birth i ...

This Woman Recognised Ben Stiller on Train and Freaked Out, Watch Her ...

Kalank Trailer Launch: Bollywood Stars Gather Under One Roof

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2n ...

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points, Projects GDP Growth at 7.2% for ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Likely to be Declared Tomorrow at bsebint ...

IPL 2019 | 'Was Hoping MS to Say Good Shot': Hardik on Helicopter Shot

South Korean, US Telcos Roll Out 5G Services Early as Race Heats up

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, rival Congress ranked ...

RBI Monetary Policy: Read the full text here

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty holds 11,600 as ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Looking to buy auto stocks? Mihir Vora of Max Life has some advice for ...

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

Jet Airways crisis: Taking away international flying rights may prove ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.