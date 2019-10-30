Telecom Policy | Government should protect taxpayers by not waiving any dues from telecom companies after SC order

Manoj Kumar

The Supreme Court judgement on October 24, 2019, upheld the contention of the Department of Telecommunications which was engaged in a protracted legal battle with telecom service providers for payment of dues related to licence fees (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC). The court gave the telecom companies three months to pay these dues despite the firms pleading for six months. The dues for Airtel and Vodafone come to around Rs 80,000 crore.

Why did this issue arise in the first place?

Initially, telecom service providers had to pay a fixed licence fee. Subsequently, the government offered a new package, known as "Migration Package", giving an option to the licensees to migrate from this fixed licence fee to a revenue sharing fee in 1999. The underlying principle was “Pay as you Earn”. The operators accepted this unconditionally. They paid the licence fee and interest till the date of migration i.e. 31st July 1999, and no dues were waived.

The "revenue sharing" regime, was so designed to enable the central government to become a partner, or sharer, of the "gross revenues” of a telecom service provider (TSP). An annual licence fee is payable as a percentage of Adjusted Gross Revenue "AGR”. In order to arrive at the “Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)”, only PSTN/PLMN (public land mobile network/ public switched mobile network)-related call charges (access charges) actually paid to other service providers within India and roaming revenues actually passed on to other service providers need to be deducted from the gross revenue of a company. Initially, 15 percent of AGR was fixed as the licence fee under the revenue sharing framework. This was progressively reduced to 8 percent in 2013.

This "revenue sharing" package turned out to be very beneficial to the telecom service sector, which is evident from the continuing rise in the gross revenue and profits. Despite availing the benefit of the migration package, telecom service providers disputed the terms which resulted in non-payment of the requisite licence fee and spectrum charges to the public exchequer based on agreed “AGR”.

Such amounts withheld from the government from time to time were obviously used in business operations and expansion within and outside the country. Operators such as Airtel & Vodafone, for instance, have made investments, inter alia, in Infratel, DTH & tower businesses after the migration package, apart from expansions in many other countries.

In any case, way back in 2010, the Supreme Court had held that “to question the demand raised under the migration package would amount to permitting the TSPs to accept what was favourable to it and reject what was not and TSPs were not entitled to question the terms of the migration package after unconditionally accepting and acting upon the same”.

In another judgement in 2010, the apex court had ruled that “it was not open to a TSP to turn around and agitate any dispute after availing of the migration package. A party which has unconditionally accepted the package cannot after such acceptance reject the conditions subject to which the benefits were extended to it under the package. It cannot reject what is inconvenient and onerous while accepting what is beneficial to its interest.”

In October 2011, in a matter pertaining to the definition of AGR, the Supreme Court had, also said that “TDSAT has no jurisdiction to exclude certain items of revenue, which were included in the definition of AGR. TRAI and TDSAT had no jurisdiction to decide on the validity of the definition AGR in the licence agreement. Both Income from licensing and non-licensing activities are in the ambit of gross revenue. TSPs could not have approached TDSAT to question the validity of the definition of adjusted gross revenue mentioned in the licence agreement on the ground that the adjusted gross revenue cannot include revenue from activities beyond the licence.”

Nevertheless, after the Supreme Court judgement dated 11 October 2011, neither had the TSPs paid any outstanding licence fees and spectrum usage charges to the DoT nor had they created any provisions in their books of accounts for past and future payment of such dues. In the given circumstances, TSPs should have created a contingent liability in their books of accounts.

Non-provisioning for known and foreseeable liabilities/contingent liability and outstanding dues pertaining to licence fees and spectrum usage charges in the statement of accounts and balance sheet is an economic offence. TSPs have risked being accused of playing fraud upon the investors and shareholders by continuously not disclosing the actual liabilities in their books of accounts. SEBI may well find it difficult to refrain from intervening and initiating an investigation, and thereafter, taking necessary action against such TSPs.

Moreover, after the 11 October 2011 judgement, TSPs have been aware of the fact, that the courts have no jurisdiction to interfere with the definition of AGR and that revenue realised by the licensee from activities beyond the licence is included in Adjusted Gross Revenue. However, TSPs seem to have been ill-advised to do forum shopping and filed various petitions before TDSAT and High Courts resulting in delays in payment of dues to the government, money which has been used for operations and expansion.

Now, in the 24 October 2019 judgement, the Supreme Court has mentioned that “No litigant can be permitted to reap the fruits on such inconsistent and untenable stands and litigate for decades in several rounds which is not so uncommon but is disturbing scenario projected in many cases. We have examined the matter upon merits and then aforementioned conclusions indicates frivolous nature of objections.” With the TSPs being perceived as having dishonestly used the legal process to delay payment of government dues, could the government have any justification to provide any support at all now?

After the recent judgement, TSPs have started thumping their chests claiming that they do not have money to pay. It was their considered and commercial decision not to pay the demands raised by the government when due and litigate to avoid or delay payments. In a market driven economy, is there any place for the government to intervene to help individual operators by changing certain rules and disturbing the level playing field? The major demand of outstanding dues is only on two operators and not the entire sector. Can the government be then involved in this matter and risking seen as playing favourites?

The TSPs are backed by strong promoters and thus have the capacity and capability to raise funds to pay these long standing government dues. Bharti has been running a profitable telecom business in 18 other countries and has a market cap of around Rs 190,000 crore. Vodafone –Idea is backed by the Aditya Birla group and Vodafone itself, which has a market cap of around $55 billion. Should not the promoters not step in to make this payment, in line with the repeated assertions of such a principle by the Supreme Court in many recent cases?

Can the promoters shirk their responsibilities from payment of dues or non-disclosure in balance sheet which in itself is a serious offence? The market capitalisation of the promoters’ equity holdings in some cases is much higher than the dues and thus the promoters can very well dilute equity or arrange loans for payment of the dues.

With such strong principals, is there any case at all for the government to intervene for non-implementation of the Supreme Court judgement. The government would be well-advised to follow precedents of non-intervention as in the case of Aircel and Reliance Communications merger when their outstanding demands were actively pursued. In fact, not only in the telecom sector, in other sectors too, the government does not intervene to help an individual operator. The Civil Aviation Ministry watched the downfall of Jet, one of India’s largest airlines, from a distance.

The government would be well-advised not to fall into a vortex and enforce the law of the land to protect the taxpayers and enforce compliance of the Supreme Court judgement within the specified timeframe.