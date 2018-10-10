App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telcos betting on data as mobile user base shrinks: Report

Content strategy is one way for telecom companies to grow their business. However, experts are of the opinion that telcos first need to make sure they provide quality services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Reliance Jio's entry led to a tariff war and consolidation became the norm, the telecom sector is now dealing with shrinking mobile user base.

The sector is looking at growth of subscriber base coming to an end. According to TRAI, the number of wireless connections has fallen consistently in four of the last five quarters starting April-June 2017, , as per a report in Mint. Also, the number of wireless connections has shrunk to around 1,146 million in April-June 2018 from nearly 1,187 million in the same quarter last year.

This signals that the telecom players have to focus on maximising the data usage instead of flooding the market with new SIM cards.

Due to lucrative offers and consolidation in the sector, users don't feel the need to have two different SIM cards for different purposes. Hence, the telcos find it relevant to concentrate more on data usage than the number of users.

Helping this strategy is rise in data usage. Telcos are either typing up with video platforms or developing their own content to tap into this option. Content strategy is one way for telecom companies to grow their business. However, experts are of the opinion that telcos first need to make sure they provide quality services.

"Perhaps, now the increase in the number of users may mean nothing and increase in usage per customer will be a better metric to ascertain growth,” said Amresh Nandan, Vice-President and analyst (tech industry) at Gartner.

Concurring with Nandan is the data of the subscribers in the telecom field. While the overall number of wireless users is declining, the number of wireless internet subscribers has seen an uptick for the last five quarters. It has risen from 409 million in April-June 2017 to nearly 491 million in April-June this year.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 02:30 pm

